France Aims High with Ambitious Low-Carbon Energy Plans

France attracts the fourth-highest energy investments in Europe per year, after Germany, Norway and the UK. Rystad Energy expects European capital investments in energy will total $173 billion this year, driven by solar photovoltaic (PV) (25%), onshore wind (23%) and upstream oil and gas (19%) spending. Investments will keep rising next year, by 13% to $196 billion, as activity accelerates in low-carbon industries such as wind, hydrogen and carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). This provides ample opportunities in France’s different energy…