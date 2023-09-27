France Boosts Energy Transition Investments In 2024 Budget

The French government will significantly increase public spending on green energy projects while curbing the support to households to help them with the high energy prices, according to the 2024 budget. Budget 2024 will be “the greenest in our history,” France’s Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday, announcing that the government plans to spend more than $42 billion (40 billion euros) next year on investments to advance the energy transition, a jump by $10.54 billion (10 billion euros) compared to this year’s…