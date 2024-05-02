France Crafts Offshore Wind Expansion to Meet Climate Goals

France has revealed an ambitious strategy to amplify its offshore wind capacity, signaling a determined effort to make as much progress as neighboring nations in meeting climate objectives. In an announcement during a visit to Saint-Nazaire on the Atlantic coast, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire unveiled a comprehensive plan encompassing tenders and incentives aimed at increasing its offshore wind capacity sixfold by 2035. This ambitious endeavor comes as a response to the wind industry’s recent struggles with escalating costs and supply-chain bottlenecks.…