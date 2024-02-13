13 Feb, 24

France Cuts EV Incentives for Wealthy Households

France is reducing bonuses for electric vehicle (EV) purchases for the wealthier half of households as it looks to rein in spending and keep incentives for the lower-income buyers.   In a decree on Tuesday, France cuts the so-called ecological bonus for EV purchases for the wealthier 50% of households by $1,073 (1,000 euros).    “There are two types of aid – for the poorest 50% of French people the bonus remains at 7,000 euros. For the richest 50% of French people, the bonus is now reduced from 5,000 euros to…

