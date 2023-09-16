France May Take Action To Curb Oil Refiner’s Profits

France has “questions” about refining margins, and decisions could be made to curb excessive profits, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told journalists on Thursday. Inflation has been a concern across Europe, and the French government has taken strides to lower the cost of basic goods and services such as food and transport. Windfall taxes are one way France could help alleviate the pain of high prices for consumers, Le Maire said. “With (Energy Minister) Agnes Pannier-Runacher, I will raise the issue of high margins with the economic actors…