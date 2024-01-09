France Moves Away from Renewable Targets in Favor of Nuclear Power

Authored by Mike Shedlock via MishTalk.com, Cheers to France if pending legislation passes as currently written. It effectively scraps most hard commitments and turns more towards nuclear power… Preliminary Bill relating to Energy Sovereignty Please consider a Google translation of a Preliminary Bill relating to Energy Sovereignty Four Key Things The wording of this preliminary bill relating to energy sovereignty is of course not final. It can still evolve between now and its presentation to the Council of Ministers and, then, during its discussion…