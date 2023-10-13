France Mulls Extending Windfall Tax On Oil And Power Giants

France is considering an extension of its windfall tax for oil and power companies into the new year, according to French lawmaker Jean-Rene Cazeneuve, who shared the plan on X. The plan, hatched by the National Assembly’s finance committee, is part of a proposed amendment to France’s budget bill for 2024 and would serve to offset higher costs for French consumers of gasoline, diesel, and electricity. The budget bill still must be adopted by parliament to go into effect. Last November, when the original windfall tax plan was being crafted,…