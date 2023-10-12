France Tightens Energy-Saving Measures To Avoid Another Crisis

The French government will further restrict store and commercial real estate lighting usage and fine offenders as part of a new set of measures aimed at saving energy. France and all other European countries are looking to curb energy and gas use after last year’s energy crisis and the skyrocketing prices of electricity and natural gas following the Russian invasion of Ukraine. In newly-announced measures this week, France will further restrict the hours during which shop windows and commercial real estate can be lit, Energy Transition Minister…