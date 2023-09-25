French Government Will Ask Fuel Industry To Sell At Cost

The French government will ask the fuel industry to sell fuels at cost in a bid to cushion the blow of higher oil prices on end consumers, President Emmanuel Macron said this weekend. “The Prime Minister will bring together all the players in the sector this week and we will ask them to sell at cost price, that is to say that no one makes a margin,” Macron told French media, as quoted by Reuters. To limit the impact on the poorest workers who drive to work, Macron said the government would grant them compensation of up to 100 euros per car…