Fresh Regulator Request Delays Chesapeake-Southwestern Merger

The closing of the merger of Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy, which would create the top U.S. natural gas producer, is being pushed back to the second half of 2024 as the U.S. regulator has asked for additional information in its review of the transaction, the companies said on Friday. Back in January, Chesapeake Energy and Southwestern Energy agreed to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, which will create the biggest U.S. natural gas producer by market value and production. At the time of the announcement,…