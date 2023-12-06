Funds Could Play Bigger Role in Energy Capital Markets

Long-term investors are showing signs of activism in what could be the beginning of a shift in how funds are prepared to deploy their significant capital. The most recent example of the start of a change in global finance is the biggest Australian pension fund, AustralianSuper, which has opposed the now-failed $11-billion bid for Australia’s top energy retailer, Origin Energy, from a consortium led by Brookfield Asset Management and EIG. While pension funds have largely stayed on the sidelines with passive investments…