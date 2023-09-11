11 Sep, 23

G20 New Trade Corridor Promises Enhanced Energy Security

UncategorizedNo Comments

At the G20 summit in India this weekend, the U.S., India, Saudi Arabia and the UEA announced a new trade route that intends to connect India to the Middle East and Europe, with ports and rail, in a direct challenge to China’s Belt and Road ambitions.  The proposed trade route–dubbed by U.S. President Joe Biden as the beginning of a “new era of connectivity”–envisions an eastern corridor that connects India to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) nations and a northern route that connects the GCC to Europe.  While…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.