Galactic Solar Farms: A New Frontier In Renewable Energy

Solar energy is one of the most promising pathways toward decarbonization, but it’s facing some massive challenges that will have to be addressed quickly if we’re going to curb emissions quickly enough to avoid the worst impacts of climate change. First, we’re running out of space to build new solar farms. Large solar farms can span thousands of acres, and are facing contentious land-use conflicts around the world. Second, solar power is variable, meaning that it depends on the weather, the time of day, and the tilt of the…