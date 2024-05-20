Game-Changing Research Unlocks New Wind Energy Potential

EPFL (École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne) researchers have used a genetic learning algorithm to identify optimal pitch profiles for the blades of vertical-axis wind turbines. Vertical-axis wind turbines with their high energy potential, have until now been vulnerable to strong gusts of wind. The explanatory open access paper has been published Nature Communications. When you consider today’s industrial wind turbine, you likely picture the windmill design, technically known as a horizontal-axis…