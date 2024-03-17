Game-Changing Silicon Anode Paves the Way for Longer-Range EVs

Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH) researchers have developed a next-generation high-energy-density Lithium-ion battery system using micro silicon particles and gel polymer electrolytes. Researchers are fervently exploring the use of silicon, known for its high storage capacity, as the anode material in lithium-ion batteries for EVs. However, despite its potential, bringing silicon into practical use remains a puzzle that researchers are still working hard to piece together. Enter Professor Soojin Park, PhD candidate Minjun Je,…