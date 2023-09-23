Game-Changing Titanium Dioxide Electrode Transforms CO2 To Clean Fuel

Tokyo University of Science researchers have developed novel in-liquid plasma-treated titanium dioxide electrode decorated with silver nanoparticles to facilitate enhanced conversion of carbon dioxide to useful products, such as syngas, a clean alternative to fossil fuels. The work was made available and published in the journal Science of the Total Environment. Carbon dioxide can be electrocatalytically reduced to useful resources using conventional catalysts such as gold or lead supported on conductive carbon. However, the high pH environment…