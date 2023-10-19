Gas Demand Drives Africa’s Growing Role As Energy Supplier

Global demand for gas is driving substantial investments in liquefied natural gas production in Africa. Those investments will, if successfully completed, turn the continent into a key supplier of the commodity in the future. These are some of the outtakes from a presentation by Wood Mackenzie’s upstream research director, Ian Thom, and the presentation comes weeks after a recent forecast by the International Energy Agency that gas demand would peak before 2030. Peak or growth In September, the IEA’s head, Fatih Birol, said in…