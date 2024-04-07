Gas Glut? Not for Long.

Natural gas prices are falling all over the world. There is abundant supply, and demand has been lukewarm this northern hemisphere winter, which was relatively mild. Indeed, the global gas market is in oversupply. This prompted Morgan Stanley to recently forecast a gas glut that we have not seen in decades. It was going to materialize as a result of strong growth in LNG production capacity, the bank’s commodity analysts said. They cited numbers showing that there was 400 million tons in such capacity to date, but another 150 million…