Gas Markets Stabilize As Freeport LNG Roars Back To Full Power

Freeport LNG—the second largest liquefaction facility in the United States—is said to have returned to nearly full power on Friday after experiencing disruptions for the last week. The last week saw Freeport LNG take in less feedgas than normal, averaging as little as 0.3 Bcf/d over the last few days, compared to 1.8 Bcf/d last week. Freeport LNG canceled cargoes as a result of the slowdown, which it declined to comment on to media. Freeport LNG accounts for 20% of all US LNG imports. Industry analysts suspected that…