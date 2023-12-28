28 Dec, 23

GasBuddy: Gasoline and Diesel Prices To Fall In 2024

U.S. drivers are expected to pay 2% less for gasoline next year, according to GasBuddy’s 2024 Fuel Outlook report published on Friday.  The average price for a gallon of regular gasoline in the United States could still fall below $3 per gallon this winter, according to GasBuddy, before rising in late February, eventually creeping towards $4 per gallon as we head into the summer months.  U.S. drivers could spend $446.9 billion on gasoline next year, with average spending falling to $2,407 for the year—that would be down 2%…

