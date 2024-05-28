Gasoline Prices Surge as Summer Driving Season Heats Up

As the summer driving season kicks into high gear, the national average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has seen a notable increase in the United States, reflecting both seasonal demand and broader market dynamics, according to recent data from GasBuddy, a leading fuel price tracking service. Patrick De Haan, Head of Petroleum Analysis at GasBuddy, was optimistic that gasoline prices were starting off on the right foot. “June tends to be a month of smooth sailing, where we see gas prices decline in most areas, and that’s…