Gasoline Prices Surge in Uzbekistan as Tax Break Ends

The price of Uzbekistan’s most sought-after automobile gasoline, AI-80, has significantly risen since January 1 after the temporary suspension of excises on the fuel was allowed to expire. Prices at private gas stations currently stand at around 8,800 sums ($0.71) per liter. The zero-excise tax rate on local and imported AI-80 was introduced in December 2022 amid restrictions on the operations of gas stations selling methane, which is periodically in short supply in peak consumption periods. Many motorists in Uzbekistan run their cars on both methane…