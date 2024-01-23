Gasoline Shipping Day Rates Triple Under Houthi Attack

Day rates for shipping gasoline from Europe to the U.S. have tripled since the beginning of the year, Bloomberg reports, citing data from the Baltic Exchange on Monday, as Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthis continue their relentless attack on vessels traversing the Red Sea. The day rate for a single cargo of gasoline heading from northwestern Europe to the east coast of the United States reached nearly $38,000 per day on Monday, Bloomberg reported. That represents a tripling of day rates since the beginning of the year. Cargoes…