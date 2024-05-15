Gazprom CEO In Iran to Talk Oil, While Putin is in China

The CEO of Russian state-run gas giant Gazprom arrived in Iran on Wednesday with the delegation in what has been described as a “working visit with high-level Iranian officials, including the country’s oil minister, Reuters reports. Gazprom CEO Alexei Miller is visiting Iran at the same time that Russian President Vladimir Putin is visiting China for high-level talks. Last December, Moscow said it was hastening work on a “major new interstate agreement”, describing the project as at “a high stage…