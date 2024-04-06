06 Apr, 24

Gazprom Neft to Hit Oil Production Cut Targets By Month’s End

UncategorizedNo Comments

Gazprom Neft is poised to fulfill its obligations under the April quota of the OPEC+ agreement on oil production cuts by the close of the month, CEO Alexander Dyukov informed journalists. “The Ministry of Energy traditionally communicates the quota to us, and we proceed to implement it accordingly. Our plan is to achieve the required volumes of production cuts by the month’s end,” Dyukov stated. During the April 3 meeting of the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee of the OPEC+, no recommendations were made regarding alterations to the oil production…

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This field is required.

This field is required.

Copyright © 2021 All Rights Reserved.