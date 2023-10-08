General Motors And Ford Are Playing Catch-Up In EV Market Boom

A new report from BloombergNEF reveals the ten states with electric vehicle sales at or above 10% of all new passenger car sales in the first half of 2023. All states that meet the threshold are some of the country’s bluest’ states that also support aggressive ‘green’ policies. In Washington, Oregon, Hawaii, Nevada, Colorado, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Maryland, and Virginia, one in every ten new cars sold in the first six months of the year was electric. As for California, 25% of new cars sold were EVs – about three times the national average. …