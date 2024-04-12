Geopolitical Tensions Keep Oil Prices Elevated

In the complex mix of elements influencing crude oil prices, recent events have focused attention on June West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures. The interplay of ongoing inflation, geopolitical tensions, and Federal Reserve policy decisions is molding the behavior of the market. Geopolitical Risks and Oil Prices Recent events have underscored the significant impact of geopolitical risks on oil pricing. The tensions between Iran and Israel, alongside the ongoing Ukraine-Russia conflict, have maintained crude prices near six-month highs. For instance,…