Georgia’s Car Re-Export Trade Faces Uncertain Future

It’s a Monday afternoon at Georgia’s Rustavi auto market, and business is slow. Dealers wind their way among rows of imported European BMWs and Japanese Subarus, negotiating with potential customers on the phone while sipping coffee from nearby cafes. There are cars – endless rows of them – that need to be sold. The only problem is that there are barely any buyers. Gela Khachidze, 53, has been working in the market for about 10 years. In an interview in March, he said that business was the worst he’d ever…