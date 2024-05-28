Georgia’s EU Aspirations Jeopardized by Controversial New Law

EU foreign ministers will discuss the situation in Georgia when they assemble in Brussels on May 27. Brussels is still hoping that the country’s controversial “foreign agent” law, which is expected to be finally passed this week, will be withdrawn or sufficiently watered down. The bill has been heavily criticized by Western countries and rights groups for creating a framework to clamp down on civil society and free media. Until the law is adopted, the EU is unlikely to do anything. But what then are the bloc’s options? The European Commission will…