German Grid Regulator Plans to Spread Clean Energy Costs Across All Regions

Consumers in Germany’s states with lower clean energy production may end up paying higher grid fees as the regulator plans to spread out evenly among regions the higher costs of adding renewables to the system. The Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, proposed on Friday a plan to evenly distribute the higher costs of adding a lot of renewable energy generation to the grid. This essentially means that German states in the north of the country, where most of the onshore wind power is generated, would pay lower grid fees. But the large…