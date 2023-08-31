German Natural Gas Imports Slump By 18% In January-August

Germany’s natural gas imports declined by 17.9% between January and August compared to the same period last year, BDEW, the German utility industry association, said on Thursday. Total gas demand in Germany has dropped so far this year amid calls for energy savings and high prices. Germany has turned to importing more gas from Norway and the Netherlands, as well as LNG via newly-launched LNG import terminals, to compensate for the lack of Russian gas which the country hasn’t received for a year now, since the beginning of…