German Steelmaker Invests €100 Million in Modernizing Furnace

Via Metal Miner German steelmaking group Salzgitter recently blew in Blast Furnace A at its Flachstahl works in Lower Saxony, allowing it to produce up to 2 million MT of pig iron. This came after the company completed a relining that lasted 100 days. On January 3, Saltzgitter noted that the reline included 3,000 metric tons of bricks and other refractory materials and carried a price tag of €100 million (almost $110 million). The group added that the reline also included modernized control technology. Relines are cost-intensive due…