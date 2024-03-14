German Utility Giant Eyes Massive $46 Billion Investment

Europe’s giant utility operator, German E.ON, said on Wednesday it was targeting a massive $46 billion in investment in five years for a grid overhaul and expansion to accommodate renewable energy projects as the company’s profit guidance soars. Shares in E.ON popped to an almost six-week high on Wednesday following the company’s bullish forecast and its plans to raise its five-year investment target by 27% to modernize Europe’s grid. Shares were trading up 6.53% at 12:46 p.m. ET on Wednesday, and are up 3.41%…