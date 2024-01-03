Germany Boasts Record Renewable Capacity Additions in 2023

Germany installed a record-high power capacity from solar and wind in 2023, but only solar additions met government targets, while wind power installations fell short of goals. Booming residential demand resulted in the installation of over a million new solar power systems with a combined capacity of 14 GW in 2023, an 85% surge year-over-year, according to data from solar power association BSW cited by Reuters. The new solar capacity is on track to meet the government’s 2030 goals. Wind power also saw an increase in wind power tenders,…