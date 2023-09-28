Germany Closing In On $21-Billion Deal To Buy Its Largest Grid

The German government is close to agreeing a deal to buy its biggest grid from TenneT in a deal estimated at around $21 billion (20 billion euros), as Germany looks to strengthen its transmission systems with the rise in renewable capacity, sources with knowledge of the matter told Bloomberg on Thursday. In February this year, Dutch state-owned operator Tennet Holding said that it was exploring a potential sale of its German activities to the German State. “TenneT intends to engage in discussions with the German government, to explore the…