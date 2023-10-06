Germany Considers Extending Energy Price Caps Through March 2024

Germany is considering extending the price caps on gas and electricity prices until the end of the coming winter in March 2024, Reuters reported on Friday, quoting an unnamed source. Last year, Germany introduced a package of 200 billion euros for a so-called “defensive shield” to protect companies and consumers against the impact of soaring energy prices. At the end of September 2022, the German government said that it would ditch earlier plans for a gas levy on consumers and instead would introduce a…