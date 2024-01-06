Germany Leads the Way in Solar Energy Across Europe

According to assessments by the International Renewable Energy Agency in 2022, Germany had an installed photovoltaic capacity of around 67 gigawatts, making it the European country with the greatest solar energy potential. As Statista’s Anna Fleck details below, the capacity of the Federal Republic in that year was more than twice as high as Italy’s, which ranked second with 25 gigawatts. But, as the graphic illustrates, the expansion of solar potential in Germany over the past decade has been comparatively sluggish…