Germany Makes New Energy Savings Measures Mandatory

Germany passed on Thursday a bill that would make energy savings measures mandatory across all economic sectors, according to media. The new law, called The Energy Efficiency Act, would regulate energy savings in public buildings, industry, and data centers in hopes of reducing energy consumption by 26.5% by 2030 compared to 2008. The Energy Efficiency Act goes beyond the measures Germany took last year when it was operating under the fear that energy supplies could run short in the wake of Russia restricting gas supplies. In August of last year,…