Germany’s state-controlled firm Securing Energy for Europe (Sefe) and Equinor signed on Tuesday one of the biggest-ever natural supply deals for Norway’s energy giant worth an estimated $55 billion (50 billion euros). Equinor will supply Germany’s Sefe with around 10 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas per year from January 1, 2024 until 2034, plus an option for another 5 years, at terms reflecting market prices, the Norwegian major said. The annual volumes are equivalent to one third…