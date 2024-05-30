Germany to Ditch Controversial Tax on Gas Transit in 2025

Germany will abolish from 2025 a controversial levy on natural gas storage which countries in central Europe have had to pay to get gas piped through Germany. Countries in central Europe, including Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia are being charged by Germany with the so-called gas storage levy on exports of natural gas from Germany. The tax has raised tensions between the central European countries and Germany, with Germany’s neighbors saying that the tax makes their gas imports from Germany more expensive…