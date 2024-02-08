Germany To Replace Nuclear With Natural Gas Plants for $16B

Last April, Germany shut down its last three nuclear power stations, marking the end of the country’s atomic age. The controversial decision came at a time when Europe and the German public was beginning to warm up to nuclear energy in the wake of the continent’s energy crisis following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. “We will need more electric power in the future. That’s a fact. And 6% can be a lot to miss when there is nothing new [to replace it]. We’d be losing 6% when we really will need more,”German Chancellor Olaf Scholz…