Germany’s Uniper Says Europe Needs More LNG

Europe needs additional volumes of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to ease the tight market and alleviate supply concerns, Michael Lewis, CEO of Germany’s energy giant Uniper, told Bloomberg Television in an interview published on Thursday. “Until significantly more LNG volumes come onto the market, there is going to be a tight situation,” said the chief executive of the energy group, which the German government bailed out last year at the peak of the energy crisis. Germany nationalized Uniper in September 2022 as it was…