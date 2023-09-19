Glencore Loses Another Head Oil Trader After Massive Payouts

Commodity trader Glencore PLC lost yet another member of its oil trading division, with Guy Freshwater, head of crude oil trading in the United States, taking his leave. Freshwater stepped down from his position last week, according to anonymous sources who spoke to Bloomberg, which followed another resignation by Ricardo Gomez, who also left the oil desk. These are just the latest in a string of summer departures for Glencore after making some of the largest bonus payments ever to employees in March after finishing out a banner year last year…