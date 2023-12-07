Global Airlines To See Record Revenues This Year

The International Air Transport Association released new profitability forecasts for global airlines, indicating that despite high interest rates slowing down developed and emerging market economies, carriers are projected to achieve record revenues this year and in 2024. The net profits of the airline industry are forecasted to hit $25.7 billion in 2024, equating to a net profit margin of 2.7%. This marks an improvement from 2023, where a net profit of $23.3 billion is expected, representing a 2.6% net profit margin. IATA said…