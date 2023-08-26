Global Aluminum Market Set For Major Shake-Up

Via Metal Miner It’s called the “nickel model,” and China hopes to duplicate it for its aluminum industry. Indeed, after more than 20 years of fast growth, China’s aluminum sector recently reached its domestic capacity limit. The government imposed this ceiling on new smelter construction to cut down on pollution and energy consumption. Now, the policy spur significant changes in both aluminum prices and the market. China’s continued demand for aluminum has Chinese companies drawing up plans for a combined annual capacity…