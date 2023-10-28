Global Carbon Market Hits $800 Billion Despite Dwindling Trade Volumes

A few days ago, we reported that green and socially responsible investments, aka ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing, have slowed down dramatically amid multi-year highs in oil and gas prices. ESG assets in the United States have fallen by 50% compared to 2020 levels, a worrying trend considering the alarming climate reports that have been coming in. Back in March, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) published a report that claimed that global financial flows into climate solutions are…