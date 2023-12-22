Global Commerce Threatened by Intensified Assaults on Red Sea Vessels

Via Metal Miner The recent surge in assaults on vessels in the Red Sea by Houthi rebels significantly impacted global commerce and maritime pathways. These intensified attacks continue to disrupt one of the busiest trade corridors on the planet, leading to longer voyage time, increased fuel consumption, and a potential need for larger fleets. Moreover, the resulting disruptions and delays in order delivery have ultimately raised shipping expenses. The Houthi rebels, with support from Iran in Yemen, have primarily targeted ships connected to Israel.…