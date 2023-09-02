Global Energy Slump Impacts Qatar’s Post-World Cup Finances

Lower oil and gas prices this year and the end of last year’s massive spending before and during the World Cup have slowed down the economic growth in Qatar, one of the world’s top liquefied natural gas exporters, which is currently building the biggest LNG expansion project in history. Qatar announced in 2021 the world’s largest LNG project, which is set to raise its LNG production capacity from 77 million tons per annum (mmtpa) to 110 mmtpa. When the North Field expansion is completed in 2026-2027, Qatar will…