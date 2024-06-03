Global Investment Surges in Green Ammonia Research and Development

Green ammonia is gaining in popularity as an alternative renewable energy source that can be used in fertilisers, as well as potentially for industry and shipping. An increase in the production of green ammonia could help several hard-to-abate industries decarbonise operations in line with a global green transition. Several countries around the globe are now investing heavily in research and development, to explore different applications, scale up production and reduce the costs associated with green ammonia production. Ammonia is produced…