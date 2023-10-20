Global Natural Gas Supply Needs $7 Trillion Investment To Meet Demand

Around $7 trillion in global investments in natural gas supply are necessary to ensure enough gas and avoid supply crunches through 2050, according to the Institute of Energy Economics, Japan (IEEJ). As countries look to cut emissions and shift to gas from coal, these investments will have to go to development of new gas fields, construction of new LNG export facilities, and expansion of existing plants, according to an IEEJ report cited by Bloomberg. However, in a scenario in which emissions stay at current levels by 2050, the world will…